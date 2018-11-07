Instant view:Democrats take control of U.S. House of Representatives

(Reuters) - Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives where they will seek to keep his agenda in check and open his administration to intense scrutiny, according to media reports late on Tuesday.

A voter waits for her party to cast their midterm election ballots at the Sisters of The Company of Mary in Tustin, California, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST JIM MANLEY:

“It’s pretty evident that President Trump is politically toxic in many of these suburban districts across the country. He played to his base, but his over-the-top rhetoric turned off so many people that Democrats managed to retake the House.

“I’m convinced he has no idea what’s about to happen: The fact that the House now has wide-ranging authority to investigate every inch of his administration. He’ll deny six ways to Sunday that anything’s going to change, but the reality is that his world’s turned upside down as of this evening.

“I question whether his takeaway from this election is going to be that he needs to figure out how to compromise with Democrats to put points on the board. Hope springs eternal, but I assume he’s going to try to advance a radical agenda that goes nowhere fast.”

JASON MCGRATH, A DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER IN CHICAGO.

“A Democratic House means that if the president want to get things done, he’s going to have to work across the aisle. He hasn’t shown any inclination to do that, but it will be interesting to see if this is a moment he will want to govern rather than just make points.”

IAN RUSSELL, FORMER POLITICAL DIRECTOR AT THE DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE

The Democrats are likely to have a thin majority in the House, which means any legislation would require broader compromise, empowering moderates from both parties, Russell said. “When you get small majority, you have the chance for a small number of people in the middle to really help shape things,” he said.

REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST DOUGLAS HEYE”The way business has been done in Washington for the past two years is going to change immediately. We are going to see a Democratic majority (in the House) that is going to do everything it can to hold the Trump administration’s feet to the fire and use subpoena power to do so. That is going to be significant.

“On election night in 2010 the Obama legislative agenda died. That is the same thing we are seeing tonight.”

REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST MICHAEL STEEL

“House Republicans fought the good fight, but the headwinds of history and the president’s unpopularity in suburban areas proved too much.”