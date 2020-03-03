Politics
Voters in four big Super Tuesday states cite coronavirus as factor: Edison Research

Voters make their choices for Democratic presidential nominee during Super Tuesday elections at a polling place inside Union Rescue Mission in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - About three out of four Democratic primary voters in four big states - California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina - said the new coronavirus was a factor in their vote on Tuesday, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research.

(Get all the Super Tuesday action: here)

In Texas, the disease was cited as a factor by 78% of voters, and in North Carolina by 76%. In California, it was cited by 75% and in Virginia by 73%, the poll found.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread around the world, sparking concerns of a global pandemic.

