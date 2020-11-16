Pompeo confident over commitment of administration regarding U.S. election

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the U.S. election in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.

“I am entirely confident that the coming days and weeks will show how much we are attached to the constitutional frame of this election,” Pompeo said. “The transition process will work and honor our internal and external obligations.”