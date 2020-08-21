U.S. postmaster general has 'full support' of board: source

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies via video feed in a screen capture made during a virtual hearing of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee entitled "Examining the Finances and Operations of the United States Postal Service During COVID-19 and Upcoming Elections" in Washington, U.S., August 21, 2020. U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service board of governors plans to announce its “full support” for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

DeJoy has come under fire from Democrats for service changes they say have delayed mail deliveries and threaten the delivery of ballots.

The board is also set to announce a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to actively oversee the Postal Service’s support of the mail-in voting process, the person said.