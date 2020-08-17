Senate Democrats urge U.S. Postal Board to reverse service changes

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service truck is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democrats on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service board of governors to reverse a series of changes adopted by the new postmaster general that they say have led to mail service delays.

Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Gary Peters, Bernie Sanders, Ron Wyden, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith asked the board to act immediately saying Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ordered cuts to hours at some post offices, denied overtime to mail clerks and carriers, and required carriers leave some mail behind at post offices. A spokesman for the Postal Service did not immediately comment.