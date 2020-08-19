More than 90 Democrats call on Postal Board to remove DeJoy: letter

The United States Postal Service (USPS) headquarters building is seen in downtown Washington D.C., U.S. August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 90 Democrats on Wednesday called on the Postal Service’s board of governors to immediately remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “to protect this critical institution,” according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, signed by Democrats including David Cicilline, Karen Bass, Mark Pocan, Hakem Jeffries and Gerald Connolly said “in his brief time as Postmaster General, Mr. DeJoy has implemented policies that have slowed delivery times to unacceptable levels and resulted in undelivered mail.”

A spokesman for the Postal Service did not immediately comment.