U.S. postmaster general will testify before House panel on August 24: committee

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) collection mailbox in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday.

House Oversight and Reform Committee chair Carolyn Maloney said in a statement DeJoy agreed to testify voluntarily. DeJoy, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump who took office in June, had been scheduled to testify in mid-September. A spokesman for the Postal Service did not immediately comment. The committee has also demanded documents from DeJoy by Friday on operational changes.

