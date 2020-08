A woman and child do business at the counter in a United States Post Office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is “open” to supporting a bill that would provide funding for the U.S. Postal Service but wants the bill to also provide aid for Americans unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday.