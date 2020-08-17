Politics
August 17, 2020 / 11:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

House Speaker Pelosi expects Republican support for U.S. Postal Service bill

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about stalled congressional talks with the Trump administration on the latest coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday she expects to receive Republican support for a Democratic bill the House will consider this weekend to aid the Postal Service amid concerns over its ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

“We expect to receive bipartisan support on our legislation, send it to the Senate and see if they reject the will of the people,” Pelosi told MSNBC in an interview.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

