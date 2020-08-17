House Speaker Pelosi expects Republican support for U.S. Postal Service bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about stalled congressional talks with the Trump administration on the latest coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday she expects to receive Republican support for a Democratic bill the House will consider this weekend to aid the Postal Service amid concerns over its ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

“We expect to receive bipartisan support on our legislation, send it to the Senate and see if they reject the will of the people,” Pelosi told MSNBC in an interview.