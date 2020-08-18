Politics
Postmaster General to testify Friday before U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify Friday before a U.S. Senate Committee, a spokesman for the panel confirmed Tuesday.

DeJoy, who had already agreed to testify before the Democratic-led House Oversight and Government Reform committee on Monday, will testify before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday.

Democrats say service changes adopted since DeJoy took over in June have slowed mail deliveries.

