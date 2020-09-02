U.S. House panel subpoenas U.S. Postal Service chief

FILE PHOTO: Activists rally outside the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Bicentennial Post Office calling for an end to mail delays, funding for the Postal Service and for the firing of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy received a subpoena from a congressional panel seeking documents over his decision to implement changes that Democrats said threatened mail deliveries and the 2020 election, the United States Postal Service said.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee, said Monday that DeJoy had not turned over any additional documents after a hearing.

A spokeswoman for Maloney confirmed on Wednesday the subpoena had been served.

A spokesman for the Postal Service said the agency was “surprised and confused by Chairwoman Maloney’s insistence on issuing a subpoena to the Postal Service in the midst of ongoing dialogue with her staff.”