U.S. Postal Service investigates mail backlog in Florida, but few ballots

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service said Monday it had discovered a backlog of 180,000 pieces of undelivered mail in south Florida but few ballots for Tuesday’s presidential election.

The Postal Service said in a court filing that the review was prompted by video posted on Twitter of delayed mail at the Princeton Station in Miami-Dade County.

Investigations are underway by the Office of the Inspection, U.S. Postal Inspectors and management.

USPS told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who is overseeing several lawsuits over delivery of ballots, that a backlog of approximately 180,000 delayed mail pieces was found.

USPS said it utilized an additional team of employees and managers on-site to sort and deliver the mail backlog.

USPS it had found a total of 62 ballots since Friday in the backlog and all but one had been delivered.

The lone undelivered ballot was mailed to a house in a new development that did not have a mail box and USPS was unable to locate the recipient, USPS said.

Florida is a crucial battleground in the 2020 presidential election.