U.S. Postal Service has delivered 122 million ballots

(Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Thursday that it has delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

USPS said the figure is up from 100 million ballots delivered as of last week. USPS said that since Oct. 1 it has been delivering all first-class mail, including ballots, in an average of 2.5 days, while 97.5% of all first-class mail was delivered with 5 days.