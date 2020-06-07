Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) takes part in an onstage interview with Aspen Institute President and CEO Walter Isaacson (L) at the Washington Ideas Forum in Washington, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back Donald Trump’s rival ahead of November’s election.

Powell, who led the U.S. military during the 1991 Gulf War under Republican former President George H.W. Bush and later led the U.S. Department of State under President George W. Bush, said Trump was “ineffective” and has only gotten worse since he took office.

“I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, told CNN in an interview.

Asked if he would vote for Biden, he added: “I will be voting for him.”