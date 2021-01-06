Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
2020 Candidate Slideshows

U.S. Capitol put on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators storm the Capitol

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 5 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory breached security barricades while Congress was debating the certification of his electoral win over President Donald Trump, according to Reuters eyewitnesses.

The Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden’s victory, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up