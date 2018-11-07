Trump mocks losing Republican candidates for shunning him during campaigns

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked Republicans who avoided campaigning with him before congressional elections and who were not elected during their races, referencing a list of candidates by name.

“Those are some of the people who decided for their own reason not to embrace - whether it’s me or what we stand for,” Trump told reporters. “They did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad but I feel just fine about it.”