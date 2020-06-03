Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination outside of North Carolina: party statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination outside of North Carolina, where the party’s convention was planned to take place in August, the Republican Party said in a statement on Wednesday.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, rejected Republican demands for a full-fledged convention in Charlotte over concerns that social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would make doing so impossible.
