Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination outside of North Carolina: party statement

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination outside of North Carolina, where the party’s convention was planned to take place in August, the Republican Party said in a statement on Wednesday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, rejected Republican demands for a full-fledged convention in Charlotte over concerns that social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would make doing so impossible.