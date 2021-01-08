Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Four more Trump national security aides resign - sources

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four more senior advisers in the White House National Security Council have resigned following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the matter.

The sources told Reuters that the officials who stepped down on Thursday, in a growing exodus of Trump aides, were: Erin Walsh, senior director for African affairs; Mark Vandroff, senior director for defense policy; Anthony Rugierro, senior director for weapons of mass destruction; and Rob Greenway, senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

