November 28, 2018 / 3:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Republican wins racially charged U.S. Senate race in Mississippi

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks during a campaign event in Meridian, Mississippi, U.S., November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

(Reuters) - Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith won a U.S. Senate special election runoff in Mississippi on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, defeating a black challenger after a campaign that recalled the state’s history of racist violence.

Hyde-Smith, a white former state lawmaker who was appointed to the Senate in April, overcame a controversy over her comment on public hangings to defeat Democrat Mike Espy in the last contest of the 2018 election cycle.

