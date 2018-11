A community gym in Smyrna set up for voters a day before the U.S. midterm election in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations of interference in the United States’ mid-term elections.

“We cannot react to some abstract cybersecurity analysts because we do not know who they are and whether they understand anything about cybersecurity,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.