Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for 2020 Democratic nomination

A combination photo of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Scott Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, long a standard bearer for progressive causes, has secured the endorsement of the newest star on the leftist stage, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, a campaign source said on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez plans to announce her choice on Saturday, when Sanders returns to the campaign trail with a rally in New York.