Politics
October 16, 2019 / 3:32 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for 2020 Democratic nomination

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, long a standard bearer for progressive causes, has secured the endorsement of the newest star on the leftist stage, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, a campaign source said on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez plans to announce her choice on Saturday, when Sanders returns to the campaign trail with a rally in New York.

Reporting by John Whitesides; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

