Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for 2020 Democratic nomination

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, long a standard bearer for progressive causes, has secured the endorsement of the newest star on the leftist stage, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, a campaign source said on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez plans to announce her choice on Saturday, when Sanders returns to the campaign trail with a rally in New York.