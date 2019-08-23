U.S.
August 23, 2019 / 7:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Florida man gets 15 months for threatening to kill Bernie Sanders

(Reuters) - A Florida man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday for threatening to behead U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

The man, 58-year-old Robert Pratersch of Kissimmee, in September 2018 left three voicemail messages at Sanders’ Vermont office where he made anti-Semitic threats and threatened to kill Sanders by beheading him in an “ISIS-style” video.

Pratersch was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and making threats over interstate communications media in April. He could have been sentenced to as much as 15 years in prison.

A public defender representing Pratersch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

