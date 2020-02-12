Sanders projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary: NBC News

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to the media at a polling station at the McDonough School on Election Day in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, edging out rival Pete Buttigieg, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race, according to NBC News.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from neighboring Vermont, rolled to victory in the second contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump, fending off attacks from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat in the Nov. 3 election.

Buttigieg is expected to finish second.