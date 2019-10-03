Bernie Sanders to participate in next Democratic U.S. presidential debate: campaign

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) takes the stage at the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who was treated on Tuesday for a blocked artery after experiencing chest pain, will participate in the fourth Democratic debate on Oct. 15, his campaign said on Thursday.

Sanders, 78, was taken to a hospital while in Las Vegas for campaign events, and had two stents inserted to clear the blockage.

He had canceled campaign events until further notice, but an aide said the U.S. senator from Vermont would be back in time for the debate featuring 12 of the top candidates for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

“He will be at the debate,” a campaign spokeswoman said.

Sanders thanked supporters for their well-wishes on Wednesday, and wrote on Twitter that he was “feeling good.”

The insertion of stents - tiny, wire-mesh tubes - to open blocked heart arteries is a relatively common procedure. In general, recovery can be as quick as a few days.