Senator Sanders given clean bill of health after earlier heart attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders underwent a stress test in December after a heart attack in October required the Democratic presidential candidate to have two stents placed by doctors, his physician said in a statement released on Monday by his doctor.

“Mr. Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress,” said Philip A. Ades, the director of cardiac rehabilitation at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where the senator had the stress test performed in December.