Politics
December 30, 2019 / 7:44 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Senator Sanders given clean bill of health after earlier heart attack

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders underwent a stress test in December after a heart attack in October required the Democratic presidential candidate to have two stents placed by doctors, his physician said in a statement released on Monday by his doctor.

“Mr. Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress,” said Philip A. Ades, the director of cardiac rehabilitation at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where the senator had the stress test performed in December.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chris Reese

