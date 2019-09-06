Former Starbucks CEO abandons bid for U.S. president: report

FILE PHOTO: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks during his book tour in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz has formally abandoned his campaign for the U.S. presidency, the Washington Post reported on Friday after the potential independent candidate earlier paused his efforts over health issues.

In a three-page letter to supporters, Schultz said he did not want his potential candidacy to help re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump and that it was tougher than expected to grab moderate voters’ attention, the Post reported.