Former Starbucks CEO considering independent White House bid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Sunday he was considering a bid for U.S. president as an independent, upsetting some Democrats who believe he would hurt their party’s chances of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz delivers remarks at the Starbucks 2016 Investor Day in Manhattan, New York, U.S. December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

“I am seriously thinking of running for president. I will run as a centrist independent,” Schultz said in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Schultz said he had been a “lifelong Democrat” but criticized both the Republican and Democratic parties in the interview. “Both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged every single day in revenge politics,” Schultz told CBS.

The Democratic Party in Schultz’s home state of Washington circulated on Twitter a photo of a Starbucks coffee cup with “Don’t Do it Howard!” scribbled on the side.”

The liberal-leaning Schultz, 65, is known for being outspoken on issues ranging from gay marriage to government gridlock. He announced in June he was stepping away from the coffee chain he built into a global powerhouse, fueling speculation about a possible presidential run.

He had been a near-constant presence at Starbucks for nearly four decades and crafted the company’s inclusive culture.

Fellow Democrats responded to his CBS interview with concern. Julian Castro, a former top U.S. housing official who launched a bid for the Democratic nomination earlier this month, told CNN that he was worried an independent run by Schultz “would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting re-elected.”

“There is zero appetite for this, and there is an urgent need for the Democratic candidate to win in 2020,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote on Twitter.

Schultz, who introduced many Americans to upscale lattes and other espresso drinks, took the Seattle-based Starbucks from 11 cafes to more than 28,000 in 77 countries and brewed up outsized gains for many investors.

He stepped down as CEO in 2000 but retook the helm in 2008 after the U.S. housing crisis sent Starbucks, which had been on an expansion tear, spiraling.

Schultz, who closed hundreds of stores and turned the company around, transferred the chief executive job to Kevin Johnson in April 2017 but remained hands-on at the company until June.