Howard Schultz pauses presidential campaign efforts after back surgeries

FILE PHOTO - Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz delivers remarks at the Starbucks 2016 Investor Day in Manhattan, New York, U.S. December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks who began building an independent campaign for president earlier this year, announced on Wednesday that he was pausing his bid after undergoing three back surgeries this spring.

“Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate. I have decided to take the summer to do just that,” Schultz said in an email to supporters.

Schultz’s desire to run as an independent faced staunch criticism from Democrats who worry he could divide the anti-Trump vote and help reelect the Republican president.