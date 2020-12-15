U.S. Senate's Schumer says was told McConnell urged Republicans to not object to election results

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) speaks during a weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to “go forward” and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.

“I am told he (McConnell) ... urged members to just go forward, not to mess around with the Electoral College or any shenanigans,” Schumer told reporters. Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ratify the presidential election results.