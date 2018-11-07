FACTBOX - Seats projected to flip in U.S. House of Representatives elections

A sign showing support for Republicans is seen on the day of midterm elections at a farm near Humbird, Wisconsin, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - U.S. voters on Tuesday went to the polls in congressional elections for all 435 seats of the House of Representatives. The Democratic Party needs to pick up 23 seats to wrest control of the chamber from the Republican Party.

The following is a tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.

State District Winning party

Virginia 10 Democratic

Florida 27 Democratic