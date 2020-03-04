After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates after Joe Biden’s wife and a senior staffer shielded the former vice president from protesters during a victory speech on Super Tuesday.

Anti-dairy industry protestors are pulled from the stage as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Biden’s remarks in Los Angeles were briefly interrupted on Tuesday night when a pair of protesters leapt onto the stage, Jill Biden and senior adviser Symone Sanders charged them and ushered them offstage.

The activists opposed the dairy industry, and protesters with the same agenda have disrupted events with Biden’s presidential rival Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We’re OK,” Biden said after the incident, which highlighted a glaring hole in security for Biden and other top contenders seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

A Secret Service spokeswoman confirmed that no Democratic candidate was currently being protected. Any decision to provide protection would be made by Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security, in consultation with congressional authorities.

A representative for DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Democratic Congress is worried,” Representative Cedric Richmond, a Biden supporter, told reporters on a conference call. The U.S. House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee requested Secret Service protection for both Biden and Sanders.

The Secret Service provides security for the president and his family, including lifetime support for former occupants of the Oval Office. Major presidential candidates are also provided with protection on a case-by-case basis and closer to the general election.

Federal law authorizes Secret Service protection for vice presidents and their families for up to six months after they leave office.

There have been a number of serious attacks on presidential candidates in the past. Senator Robert Kennedy was fatally shot in Los Angeles in 1968 after his victory in the California Democratic primary and Alabama Governor George Wallace was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot at a campaign appearance in Maryland in 1972.