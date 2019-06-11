Politics
June 11, 2019 / 7:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate majority leader expects U.S. election security briefing

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to a fellow Republican senator speak to reporters after the weekly policy lunch in the U.S. Capitol in Washington U.S., May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he expected lawmakers to receive a briefing on election security, but did not provide details.

“Yeah we are going to have a briefing,” McConnell told reporters. He cited what he said was “the absence of problems in the 2018 election. I think the Trump administration did a much, much better job working with local and state officials in the last election. Remember the one that generated all the problems was 2016.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

