U.S. says no evidence foreign meddling impacted 2018 election infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There was no material impact from foreign interference on the 2018 midterm congressional election infrastructure or on the infrastructure of candidates’ campaigns or other political operations, top U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a joint statement, said they found “no evidence to date that any identified activities of a foreign government or foreign agent had a material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure used in the 2018 midterm elections for the United States Congress.”