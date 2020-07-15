Former coach wins Republican nod to challenge U.S. Senator Doug Jones in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Political newcomer Tommy Tuberville won the Republican party’s nomination Tuesday for the U.S. Senate seat from Alabama and will challenge incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in the November election, the New York Times said.

Tuberville, 65, a former football coach endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, beat Jeff Sessions, a former U.S. attorney general who was fired by the president. Sessions had hoped to return to the Senate, where he had been a member for 20 years before joining the Trump administration.