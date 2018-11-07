Politics
November 7, 2018

Factbox: Republicans gain a net three seats in U.S. Senate, with two races outstanding

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Republicans were projected to retain control of the U.S. Senate after voters cast ballots on Tuesday in races to decide 35 of the chamber’s 100 seats.

The following is a tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.

The outcome of two races, one in Arizona and an election in Mississippi that is headed for a runoff, have yet to be determined.

State Winning party

Indiana Republican

North Dakota Republican

Missouri Republican

Florida* Republican

Nevada Democratic

*Most media outlets have not yet called the Florida Senate race, which could go to an automatic recount.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Michelle Price

