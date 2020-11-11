Sullivan wins re-election in Alaska, giving Republicans 50 seats in U.S. Senate: Edison Research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska won re-election, Edison Research projected on Wednesday, giving his party exactly half of the Senate’s 100 seats with two races outstanding following the Nov. 3 election.

Winners of two Senate seats in Georgia are to be decided in January runoffs. If Democrats win the two Georgia races, the tie-breaking vote in the evenly divided Senate will be held by Kamala Harris, vice president-elect. Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.