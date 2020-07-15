U.S. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar declares victory in Democratic Senate race in Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat MJ Hegar declared victory on Tuesday in the race for her party’s nomination to a U.S. Senate seat from Texas, saying she was ready to take on incumbent Republican John Cornyn in the November election.

The New York Times said Hegar, 44, was the winner. In a statement, Air Force veteran Hegar said she was “confident we have a decisive victory” over Texas State Senator Royce West.

Texas has long been dominated by Republicans but analysts say changing demographics have made it more competitive.