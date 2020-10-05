2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - A question mark hangs over U.S. President Donald Trump's health as he continues treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Doctors say he may go home on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Not shown in the photo also in the room on the call is Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Tia Dufour/The White House/Handout via REUTERS

- Outside experts raise concerns that Trump's infection may be severe based on his treatment which includes Dexamethasone, a steroid used to reduce inflammation.

- Trump's surprise "drive-by" to see flag-waving supporters gathered outside Walter Reed put others at risk of infection, say health experts.

- Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign says it will keep its focus on COVID-19 response as the Republican Trump is treated in hospital.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

The Taiwan dollar rose on factory data and signs Trump's health may be improving. The speaker of the Taiwanese parliament says he hopes Trump will recover so he can go on pressuring China.

INVESTOR VIEW

Under Trump, banks benefited from $40 billion in regulatory cuts. A Biden win may allow the banking industry to hold onto those wins as a new administration is likely to put the pandemic response, racial justice and climate change center stage.

BY THE NUMBERS

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden has opened his widest lead of 10 percentage points over Trump, with 51% backing Biden and 41% backing Trump among adults expected to vote. The poll found 65% of Americans thought the president would not have contracted the virus if he had taken the threat more seriously.

Follow Reuters election polling here

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 5:

- Latest updates as Trump undergoes treatment for COVID-19 at a U.S. military hospital

- Biden and his wife Jill campaign in Miami, Florida including Little Haiti Cultural Center visit, Reconstruir Mejor remarks in Little Havana and an NBC News Town Hall

- Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll from six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina (17:00 ET/21:00 GMT)

- New Supreme Court term begins with Trump appointment pending

Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App (USPOL) on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here