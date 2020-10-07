2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - -As questions persist over President Trump's health, the vice-presidential debate, for once, takes a starring role in election season. Masks, plexiglass, social distancing and COVID-19 tests also feature.

FILE PHOTO: People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

-The GOP is mobilizing an 'Army for Trump' - thousands of volunteers armed with their cellphones tasked with monitoring early voting sites and ballot drop boxes on the hunt for evidence to back up Trump's unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud.

-Quarantined at home in the White House and trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, President Trump is playing a risky game of downplaying the severity of coronavirus while brainstorming ways to reinvigorate his re-election bid.

-Facebook and Twitter cracked down on Trump's posts claiming COVID-19 was just like the flu, saying they violated misinformation rules.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he's noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric but is prepared to work with any U.S. president.

Slideshow ( 4 images )

INVESTOR VIEW

Asian companies race to access debt markets on worries that borrowing prices may jump if the Nov. 3 election result is uncertain.

BY THE NUMBERS

The White House insists it's business as usual despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases among Washington officials. There are now at least 16 cases among White House staff including spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and senior adviser Stephen Miller.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 7:

-Latest updates as Trump continues treatment for COVID-19 at the White House

-Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic rival Senator Kamala Harris debate at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City (9 p.m. ET/0100 GMT)

-Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll from six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina (5 p.m. ET/2100 GMT)

Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App here ( here ) on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here