2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - -President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden return to the campaign trail with visits to three battleground states after clashing from afar in dueling televised town halls.

-With less than three weeks until the election, vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning through Sunday after a member of her staff tests positive for COVID-19.

-Twitter briefly restricted the Trump campaign account after it posted a video about Biden’s son the social media company said broke its rules, causing backlash from Republicans.

-Biden would raise $2.4 trillion in new federal government revenue over the next decade, largely from tax hikes on corporations and the highest-income households, according to an analysis by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

-Biden holds his cards close to his chest on whether he would add judges to the U.S. Supreme Court to balance what will be a 6-3 conservative majority if Trump’s third nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is confirmed.

-U.S. oil majors, hit by the pandemic, donated less to political campaigns this year, but hedged their bets by increasing their spend on Democrats, amid a looming battle over fracking.

Trump campaign ads appear in the streets of Tel Aviv - a move to court dual nationality American-Israeli voters, many of whom are registered in the key states of Pennsylvania and Florida.

Despite Trump’s offer to increase the size of the next COVID-19 stimulus package, markets remain on edge as investors believe a deal is unlikely before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Record-breaking fundraising gives Democrats an edge in the final lap of the election race, as ActBlue reports a $1.5 billion haul, the most it has ever raised in a quarter, while WinRed collected $623 million.

-Trump holds rallies in Florida and Georgia

-Biden campaigns in Michigan

-The cast of the hit musical “Hamilton” hold a fundraiser for Biden

-Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Selma, North Carolina

-TV ratings to be released for Thursday’s town halls

