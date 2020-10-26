2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - -President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are down to the final full week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence’s staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Election worker Gisela Alberg cleans a voting booth at Sonoma Elementary School during the primary election in Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje/File Photo

-Trump’s campaign again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block North Carolina’s plan for counting absentee ballots that arrive after Nov. 3 Election Day, the latest legal tussle in a wide-ranging fight over mail-in voting.

-The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the next justice to the Supreme Court.

INVESTOR VIEW

Microsoft Corp, which has largely evaded Washington’s scrutiny of Big Tech companies and scored a lucrative $10 billion government contract under the Trump administration, has emerged as a significant backer of the Biden campaign.

BY THE NUMBERS

-Four in ten supporters of both Biden and Trump say they would not accept election defeat in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Some said they would take action to make their displeasure known: 22% of Biden supporters and 16% of Trump supporters said they would engage in street protests or even violence if their preferred candidate loses.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

-The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was wrong and encouraged hatred of Russia.