U.S. election: Klobuchar up, three men out

(Reuters) -

KLOBUCHAR’S DARK-HORSE CAMPAIGN GETS FUNDRAISING BOOST

Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar raised $2.5 million in the hours after her third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, her campaign said on Wednesday, a boost as she tries to beef up her operations for the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

EIGHT DEMOCRATS STILL IN THE FIGHT

What was once a field of more than 20 Democratic candidates has been whittled down to eight, after businessman Andrew Yang, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick dropped out.

BLOOMBERG ENDORSED BY THREE BLACK LAWMAKERS

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg won endorsements from three Congressional Black Caucus members, a positive sign for his campaign, which has drawn scrutiny lately over his past support for a controversial policing tactic.

DEMOCRATS EYE NEVADA, SOUTH CAROLINA AFTER SANDERS WINS

Democrats vying for the right to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump turned their focus to Nevada and South Carolina after Bernie Sanders solidified his front-runner status with a narrow victory in New Hampshire, with Pete Buttigieg close behind him.

ANALYSIS-NEW HAMPSHIRE RESULT CLOGS UP MODERATE LANE

Sanders may have established himself as the standard-bearer for the Democratic Party’s leftist wing with his strong showing in Iowa and New Hampshire, but for moderates looking to rally around a candidate to fend him off, the picture just got murkier.

ANALYSIS-WHAT’S NEXT FOR DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

If there’s one thing Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary made clear, it’s that Democrats are no closer to agreeing on the right candidate to beat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

MOST NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY VOTERS WILL BACK PARTY NOMINEE ‘REGARDLESS’ –EDISON RESEARCH

Most voters taking part in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary expressed deep dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and said they would vote for the party’s nominee “regardless of who it is,” according to an Edison Research exit poll.