FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during a motion of no confidence against the government session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2020. Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Joe Biden in a tweet on Saturday night.

“The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us,” he said.