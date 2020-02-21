Businessman Steyer pumps $64.7 million of own funds into U.S. presidential bid in January

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Tom Steyer addresses the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Nevada Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Businessman Tom Steyer poured $64.7 million of his own wealth in January into his bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination, for a total spend of $267 million, a campaign finance disclosure showed on Thursday.

Steyer’s spending is of historic proportion, but is dwarfed by that of rival candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who pumped $220.6 million of his own funds into his bid the same month, for a total of $409 million since launching his campaign in November.