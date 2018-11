Voters cast their ballots for the midterm elections in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There were “sparse” reports of voting technology failures in Tuesday’s U.S. congressional elections and appeared so far to have had no significant impact in preventing people from voting, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official said in a conference call with reporters.