FILE PHOTO: Representative Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn was elected to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee on Tuesday, defeating the state’s former governor, Democrat Phil Bredesen, to help her party’s efforts to keep control of the chamber.