Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks during his election night party in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

EL PASO, Texas (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas held off an election challenge on Tuesday by Democratic U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, keeping his seat in the upper chamber of Congress, according to media projections.

