U.S. Republican McCarthy: 'very peaceful transition' of power after presidential election

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 24, 2020. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said that there will be a peaceful transition of power after the Nov. 3 national election, after President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, declined to commit to an orderly transfer.

“There will be a smooth transition, and I believe President Trump will have a very good inaugural,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

